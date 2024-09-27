Exciting Fall Events in Loveland’s Downtown District

September 20th, 2024: Celebrate the fall season in Downtown Loveland with a full day of Halloween fun as the Loveland Downtown District presents its signature event—the 5th Annual Downtown Pumpkin Festival—on Saturday, October 12, 2024!

The Pumpkin Festival will run from 12 PM to 5 PM in front of the Loveland Museum.

Highlights include live pumpkin sculpting, a pumpkin ring toss, a pumpkin smash room and a chance to guess the weight of a giant pumpkin for a prize. In addition to this, the event will offer pumpkin decorating or carving stations. For $12, participants can select one of six artist kits and receive guidance from a local artist to make their pumpkins truly unique or choose to carve their pumpkin with a pumpkin carving expert to learn tips and tricks of the trade! Tickets for decorating kits can be purchased in advance at www.downtownloveland.org/pumpkinfestival.

This family-friendly event will also feature pumpkins for sale from a local farm, a farmers’ market, and a wide variety of food vendors. Attendees can shop at vendor booths, enjoy live music by DJ Howe, and take part in numerous fall-themed activities. The costume contest at 1 PM invites families and groups to show off their Halloween costumes for a chance to win prizes.

We encourage people to make a full day of it by starting with the Trunk or Treat event, hosted by Alternatives for Violence and the Loveland Police Department, from 10 AM to 12 PM in the Loveland Police Department parking lot on 10th Street. Families are invited to enjoy a safe and fun environment for trick-or-treating from creatively decorated car trunks.

Then to wrap up this Halloween-filled day, Find Your Light will host its Annual Harrington’s Find Your Fright! Haunted House starting at 6 PM located at 133 West 4th Street, offering a spooky conclusion to the festivities.

Following the Pumpkin Festival, the fun continues with the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt, running from October 18 through October 31. Local artists will showcase creative scarecrow installations throughout Loveland, with participating businesses sponsoring these displays. Participants can explore these locations, gathering clues to solve a puzzle for a chance to win prizes, including a Nintendo Switch. This event is free and open to the public. For more details, visit www.visitlovelandco.org/scarecrow.

For more information on this full day of Halloween fun and additional events happening throughout October, visit www.downtownloveland.org.