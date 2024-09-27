Larimer County Announces Grant Program for Electric Landscaping Equipment

In a significant step towards enhancing air quality, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, in partnership with the Larimer County Commissioners, is proud to introduce a new grant program aimed at supporting commercial landscaping businesses in transitioning from gas-powered to electric landscaping equipment. This initiative underscores the County’s commitment to both environmental sustainability and public health.

Commercial landscaping plays a vital role in our local economy and the upkeep of our community spaces. However, the use of gas-powered landscaping equipment has been linked to increased air pollution and noise levels. In fact, operating a single commercial leaf blower for just one hour produces as much pollution as driving a new light-duty passenger car for 15 hours, equivalent to driving from Denver to Los Angeles.

To combat these issues and protect our community, Larimer County is offering grants to small landscaping businesses looking to upgrade to commercial-grade electric equipment. The grant will cover 100% of the equipment costs, up to $6,000. Recipients are responsible for sales tax and ongoing equipment maintenance and recycling.

Eligibility Requirements:

The business must provide professional landscaping services.

The business must serve at least three customers in Larimer County.

The business must have 15 or fewer employees.

The business must agree to purchase approved commercial electric landscape equipment from a pre-selected retailer.

The business must be willing to pay the sales tax on the purchased equipment.

The county encourages minority and women-owned businesses to apply for this opportunity.

How to Apply:

Interested businesses can find more information and apply at www.larimer.gov/lawnequipment or by emailing the Larimer County Health Department at [email protected].

This program is an important step toward reducing pollution and improving the quality of life in our community. By investing in electric landscaping equipment, businesses will not only contribute to a healthier environment but also align with Larimer County’s commitment to sustainable practices.