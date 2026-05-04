FCS Up Close: Forgotten Romantics Comes to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An intimate chamber performance highlights rarely heard Romantic-era works

Fort Collins audiences have a chance to experience something a little different this May—music that once flourished but has largely slipped from the spotlight.

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“FCS Up Close: Forgotten Romantics,” presented by the Fort Collins Symphony, invites listeners into the expressive world of late Romantic chamber music in an intimate setting. The performance takes place Sunday, May 17, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational UCC.

Part of the symphony’s “Up Close” series, this concert is designed to bring audiences closer to both the music and the musicians. A trio featuring violin, viola, and piano will perform lesser-known works by composers including Robert Fuchs, Johan Halvorsen, and Arnold Bax—offering rich melodies, layered textures, and emotional depth that defined the Romantic era.

The program highlights pieces that have remained outside the mainstream, giving listeners a chance to rediscover music that helped shape the classical tradition but is rarely performed today. It’s a setting that encourages not just listening, but connection.

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Following the performance, attendees are invited to stay for a reception and Q&A with the musicians—an opportunity to ask questions, gain insight into the music, and engage directly with the artists.

Tickets range from $12 to $38.

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