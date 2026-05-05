Free Platform Speeds Horse Evacuations During Wildfires

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free platform connects Northern Colorado horse owners with volunteer trailer drivers during emergencies

As wildfire risk rises across Northern Colorado, a new tool is helping horse owners prepare for the moments when time matters most.

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Colorado Horse Rescue, based in Longmont, has developed HorseAlert, a free online platform designed to quickly connect horse owners needing evacuation assistance with nearby volunteer trailer drivers. The tool comes as dry conditions, warm temperatures, and wind continue to increase wildfire danger across the region.

(Photo courtesy Colorado Horse Rescue)

Rather than relying on last-minute social media posts that can lead to confusion and road congestion, HorseAlert functions more like a rideshare system. Horse owners can pre-register their animals, while volunteers with trailers can sign up in advance. When an evacuation is needed, owners submit a request that instantly alerts nearby drivers, helping to coordinate a faster, more organized response.

The system has already been tested during recent Colorado wildfires, including the Stone Canyon and Alexander Mountain fires. According to Colorado Horse Rescue, some connections between horse owners and drivers were made within minutes, allowing animals to be moved out of harm’s way quickly.

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Horse owners and volunteers can sign up for the service at HorseAlert and access preparedness resources through Colorado Horse Rescue. The organization also offers a downloadable emergency preparedness guide to help owners plan ahead before disaster strikes.

As wildfire season arrives earlier and conditions remain dry, tools like HorseAlert aim to reduce chaos and improve safety for both people and animals across Northern Colorado.

If this has become part of your morning, continuing it keeps it here—each day across Northern Colorado.

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Colorado Horse Rescue is the state’s longest-standing horse rescue organization, focused on rehabilitation, rehoming, and community-based solutions for horses in need. Learn more at https://www.CHR.org.