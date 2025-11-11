Festival of Lights Marks Milestone in Loveland’s Downtown Transformation

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Completion of 4th Street Revitalization Blocks 1 and 2 brings new energy and opportunity to the city’s historic core

LOVELAND, CO — Downtown Loveland is ready to shine again. The completion of Blocks 1 and 2 of the Heart Improvement Plan’s 4th Street Revitalization will be celebrated with this year’s Festival of Lights on Friday, November 21, marking a significant milestone in the city’s long-term effort to modernize its downtown infrastructure and streetscape.

Visitors will be among the first to experience the newly designed roadway and sidewalks—now fully functional for both motorists and pedestrians.

“This project has been decades in the making,” said City Engineer Nicole Hahn. “We’re deeply grateful for the patience and support shown by our downtown businesses and community. Completing these essential underground infrastructure improvements and long-envisioned streetscape work marks a major milestone for downtown Loveland.”

Sean Hawkins, Loveland Downtown Development Director, added, “Strong downtowns drive strong economies. This project ensures Loveland’s core continues to grow and prosper. By improving infrastructure and activating event spaces, we’re creating new opportunities for local businesses to thrive.”

The 4th Street Revitalization project began earlier this year as part of the Heart Improvement Plan (HIP Streets)—a multi-phase effort to upgrade 19 core downtown blocks. Construction on Blocks 1 and 2 began in February, followed by Block 5 in May. Crews replaced aging utilities, improved stormwater and power systems, and enhanced pedestrian access with level sidewalks and new crosswalks to support events like the Festival of Lights and ongoing downtown business activity.

Festival of Lights Details

The Festival of Lights will run from 5–8 p.m. on November 21, spanning 4th Street between Washington and Railroad Avenues and The Foundry Plaza.

Parking is available at the 5th Street and Railroad Avenue lots and The Foundry Parking Garage, with additional on-street parking downtown.

Event details and maps are available at downtownloveland.org/festivaloflights.

What’s Next for the Revitalization

While utility and streetscape work for Blocks 1 and 2 is complete, additional features—including landscaping, irrigation, and catenary lighting—will be installed in spring 2026. Public art installations through Art in Public Places will follow.

Construction on Block 3 (Lincoln to Cleveland Avenues) begins December 1, and Block 4 is slated to start in March 2026. Work on Block 5 continues, with completion expected in spring 2026.

For ongoing project updates, maps, and newsletters, visit lovgov.org/HIPStreets.

Source: City of Loveland Public Works Department