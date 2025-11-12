Fall Warrant Clearance Event Offers Second Chances and Community Support

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County Justice Center hosts opportunity for residents to resolve outstanding cases and connect with vital local resources

FORT COLLINS — The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is inviting community members to take part in the Fall Warrant Clearance and Community Resource Event on Saturday, November 15, at the Larimer County Justice Center.

This collaborative event provides residents with the chance to speak directly with a public defender about outstanding cases, explore eligible offenses for warrant clearance, and access critical local resources for health, employment, and personal assistance.

Organizers say the event is designed to remove barriers for individuals seeking a fresh start while also connecting them to community-based services that promote stability and well-being.

For full details, including a list of eligible offenses and event information, visit larimer.gov/health/fall-warrant-clearance-and-resources.

Learn more about the Fall Warrant Clearance and Community Resource Event at larimer.gov/health/fall-warrant-clearance-and-resources and discover how Larimer County continues to support its residents through community-centered outreach.

Attribution: Source – Larimer County Department of Health and Environment