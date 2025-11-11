Northern Colorado Honors Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Communities across the region reflect on courage, gratitude, and the enduring spirit of those who served

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — November 11, 2025 — Today, Northern Colorado joins the nation in honoring the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. From the mountain towns of Estes Park to the plains of Weld County, communities pause to reflect, remember, and give thanks for the freedoms secured through the dedication and sacrifice of America’s veterans.

Across the region, flags fly high in front of schools, businesses, and public buildings. Ceremonies and gatherings—like Windsor’s Veterans Day assemblies, Fort Collins’ breakfast at the Senior Center, and parades in Greeley—offer moments of unity and reflection, connecting generations through gratitude.

(Photo from Shutterstock.com)

As we honor their courage, we also remember that service continues long after the uniform is hung up. Veterans are our neighbors, leaders, and mentors—continuing to serve through their contributions to community life, education, and public service.

Poem: “To Those Who Served”

By North Forty News Staff

Beneath the flag, both old and new,

Stand hearts of red, of white, of blue.

Through dust and storm, through fear and fight,

You guarded freedom’s sacred light.

When called to serve, you did not sway,

You carried honor through the day.

And now at home, your stories gleam,

In every child’s enduring dream.

For every mile, each sleepless night,

You gave us hope, you gave us might.

So here we stand, with hearts sincere,

To thank you now—and every year.

From all of us at North Forty News — we extend our deepest gratitude to every veteran, past and present. Your courage, sacrifice, and dedication to our country continue to inspire the Northern Colorado communities we proudly serve.

Let us never take for granted the peace you’ve helped secure, and let us honor your service not just today—but every day we live free beneath our flag.

