Field of Honor Returns Memorial Day Weekend

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins display will feature 500 American flags, historic exhibits, and community tributes at Spring Canyon Community Park

Residents across Northern Colorado are invited to spend part of Memorial Day weekend reflecting on service and sacrifice during the 2026 Field of Honor at Spring Canyon Community Park.

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Hosted by the Fort Collins Breakfast Rotary, the annual event will transform the park into a sea of red, white, and blue with 500 American flags displayed across the grounds. Organizers say the event is designed to help the community honor veterans, first responders, loved ones, and other heroes who have made a lasting impact.

This year’s Field of Honor also coincides with the nation’s upcoming America 250 celebration and will include a special presentation featuring historic American flags and the Declaration of Independence.

Visitors can stop by the Rotary booth during the event to purchase honor medallions and learn more about the display’s meaning. Admission is free and open to the public throughout the holiday weekend.

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The Field of Honor runs Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.

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