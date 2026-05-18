Larimer County Funds Wildfire Mitigation Projects

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sixteen community groups across the county receive grants to reduce wildfire risk and strengthen neighborhood resilience

Sixteen community groups across Larimer County have been selected to receive funding through the 2026 Community Mitigation Grant Program to support local wildfire preparedness and resilience projects ahead of another active fire season.

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The grant program, managed by the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, is now in its fifth year and helps neighborhoods, homeowners’ associations, and local organizations complete projects designed to reduce community risk from wildfire and other hazards.

County officials said this year’s grant cycle drew the highest number of applications and funding requests since the program began, reflecting growing interest from residents in preparing their communities for emergencies.

“Communities across Larimer County continue to step up in a big way,” said Lori Hodges, director of the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management. “This level of participation shows that residents are organizing, taking action, and leading efforts to reduce risk and build resilience in their neighborhoods.”

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Funded projects include hazardous fuels reduction, slash-and-chip programs, purchases of wildfire mitigation equipment, and the development of community firewood banks. The county said these efforts are intended to help reduce fire intensity, improve defensible space, and strengthen local emergency preparedness.

Larimer County has continued to expand its mitigation and preparedness efforts in recent years following destructive wildfire seasons that impacted communities throughout Northern Colorado.

Residents interested in learning more about the Community Mitigation Grant Program can visit the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management Community Mitigation Program.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management.