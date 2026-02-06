Foothills – FoCo Vintage Market

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sunday market highlights vintage finds, local artists, and sustainable shopping

Vintage lovers and local art fans are invited to spend their Sunday browsing one-of-a-kind finds at the FoCo Vintage Market, happening Sunday, February 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Foothills Mall.

The free community market brings together more than 20 vintage sellers, artists, and makers from across Northern Colorado, offering curated vintage clothing, collectibles, original artwork, handmade goods, décor, and unique statement pieces. Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate creativity, sustainability, and small businesses while creating an easygoing, social shopping experience.

From true vintage staples to thoughtfully crafted modern goods, the FoCo Vintage Market encourages shoppers to support local creators and shop sustainably — all in one place. With no admission cost, it’s an accessible way for Fort Collins residents to discover new artists, refresh their wardrobes, and connect with the local maker community.

