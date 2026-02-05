Super Bowl Weekend Driving Enforcement Begins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Heightened patrols target impaired driving across Northern Colorado as state officials urge sober plans

Law enforcement agencies across Northern Colorado are stepping up impaired-driving enforcement ahead of Super Bowl Weekend, with extra patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and saturation efforts running February 5 through 11. State officials say the goal is simple: reduce preventable crashes and keep local roads safe during one of the year’s busiest weekends.

The enforcement period is part of a coordinated effort supported by the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol, and 69 local law enforcement agencies across the state. Drivers in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, and surrounding communities should expect an increased law enforcement presence throughout the weekend.

Preliminary statewide data show that 44 percent of the 14,155 driving-under-the-influence arrests last year involved drivers refusing a required blood or breath test. Under Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law, anyone who drives in the state automatically agrees to a toxicology test if arrested on suspicion of impaired driving. Refusing the test can result in additional penalties, including automatic license revocation, longer ignition-interlock requirements, increased alcohol education mandates, and designation as a Persistent Drunk Driver.

During last year’s Super Bowl enforcement period, Colorado law enforcement made 189 impaired-driving arrests, and three people lost their lives in crashes involving an impaired driver. Officials say those outcomes highlight why planning ahead matters, especially during high-profile events.

State and local agencies are urging residents hosting watch parties to help keep guests safe by encouraging designated drivers, offering overnight accommodations when needed, and providing non-alcoholic drink options. Ride-share services and pre-planned sober transportation are also strongly encouraged.

“Drunk driving, whether by alcohol or any other drug, is unacceptable and puts everyone on the road at risk,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Making a plan before game day can save lives.”

CDOT officials note that while drivers over 21 may refuse a roadside breath test, a driving-under-the-influence arrest can still be made based on observed impairment. Once arrested, drivers have limited defenses to refusing a blood or breath test, as officers must clearly explain the law and its consequences.

The most recent Winter Blitz enforcement period earlier this year resulted in 217 arrests statewide. The next enforcement period following Super Bowl Weekend will run during Presidents Week, from February 12 through 25.

More information about Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law is available at codot.gov/choosetotest.

Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation