Weld County Renews Warrant Search

Sheriff’s Office asks residents to help locate wanted man still at large

Weld County law enforcement is renewing its request for public assistance in locating Roger James, who has been wanted on multiple active warrants for more than a year after first being highlighted in a sheriff’s office outreach campaign.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, James was previously featured in a February 2025 “Warrant Wednesday” post but has not yet been taken into custody. Investigators say community tips remain an important tool for resolving outstanding warrants and improving public safety across Northern Colorado.

The sheriff’s office reports that James is wanted in connection with several alleged offenses, including failure to appear related to sex offender registration requirements, failure to appear in a criminal case involving criminal mischief, an alleged probation violation, and an allegation of child abuse or neglect with no injury reported. Authorities emphasize that all charges are accusations only.

James is described as a 33-year-old male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 253 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 970-304-6464 or submit a tip by email to [email protected]. Tipsters can provide information anonymously.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

