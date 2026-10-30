Fort Collins Farmers Market Continues Into November With Fresh Local Finds

Sunday market offers Northern Colorado shoppers an opportunity to support local growers and vendors as autumn continues.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Fort Collins Farmers Market continues its seasonal offerings on Sunday, November 1, giving Northern Colorado residents another opportunity to shop locally and connect with area producers.

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ace Hardware, the market gives community members a chance to support local agriculture and small businesses.

As November begins, farmers’ markets let residents stay connected with the people who grow and produce food in the region. Seasonal availability shifts as colder weather approaches, making each market a chance to discover what’s available.

For families and shoppers looking for a relaxed Sunday outing, the market also offers a chance to explore local offerings while keeping more of their spending within the Northern Colorado economy.

Event Details

What: Fort Collins Farmers Market

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Ace Hardware, Fort Collins

Admission: Not specified

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