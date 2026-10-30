Publisher’s Letter: Going the Distance

By Blaine Howerton | Publisher, North Forty News

Some journeys have a finish line. Others are measured by the commitment to keep showing up.

This week’s cover story follows Cameron Balser and his extraordinary 3,067-mile record attempt across America. His journey across the Continental Divide is a remarkable example of endurance, determination, and the willingness to keep moving forward when the road gets difficult.

But what strikes me most about a journey like Cameron’s isn’t simply the distance. It’s the decision to begin, knowing how difficult the road ahead might become. And then making that same decision, mile after mile, day after day.

I think that story speaks to all of us.

Across Northern Colorado, people are going the distance every day. Small-business owners open their doors before sunrise. Volunteers give their time to neighbors they’ve never met. Teachers invest in students whose accomplishments they may never witness. Families work through challenges that rarely make headlines.

Most of these journeys don’t come with records, medals, or cheering crowds. But they matter just as much to the communities we call home.

I’ve been thinking about that in my own work at North Forty News.

Every week, there’s another edition to finish, another story to investigate, another conversation to have, and another opportunity to help our readers better understand the place where they live.

Some weeks are easier than others: long days, unexpected challenges, and moments when the finish line seems to move farther away.

But then I hear from a reader who appreciated a story. I meet someone whose work deserves recognition. Or I discover something happening in one of our communities that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Those moments remind me why I started this journey and why I continue.

Unlike Cameron’s cross-country attempt, journalism doesn’t really have a finish line. The work begins again tomorrow.

And that’s exactly why it matters.

Independent local journalism requires more than publishing headlines. It takes time, travel, experience, relationships, persistence, and the judgment to recognize which stories deserve our attention. Much of that work happens long before a story reaches your screen or the pages of this newspaper.

The journalism is free to read. It isn’t free to produce.

If you value having someone continue that work for Northern Colorado, I invite you to become a supporting member of North Forty News. Your contribution helps make the next story, the next conversation, and the next edition possible.

More importantly, thank you for being part of this journey. Every time you open an edition, share a story, send a news tip, or tell someone about North Forty News, you help us keep moving forward.

Cameron’s story reminds us that remarkable things are possible when people refuse to give up.

And sometimes, the most meaningful accomplishment isn’t reaching the finish line.

It’s having a reason to keep going.

Until next week, thank you for reading, for caring about Northern Colorado, and for helping us go the distance together.

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

NorthFortyNews.com

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