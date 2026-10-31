Soul Music Takes Center Stage at Fort Collins’ Aggie Theatre

The Charities and Thee Sinseers are set for a November 3 concert featuring contemporary takes on classic soul.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Classic soul, vintage rhythm and blues, and contemporary independent music will meet in downtown Fort Collins when The Charities and Thee Sinseers perform at the Aggie Theatre on Tuesday, November 3.

The concert gives Northern Colorado music fans a chance to explore artists who draw inspiration from earlier generations of soul music while creating something distinctly their own.

Thee Sinseers, led by singer-songwriter Joey Quiñones, have attracted attention for their approach to sweet soul, a style associated with smooth harmonies, emotional vocals, and arrangements influenced by classic rhythm and blues.

Their recordings reflect the enduring appeal of soul music’s expressive storytelling and warm instrumentation. Rather than treating vintage sounds simply as nostalgia, the group works within a musical tradition that continues to find new audiences.

The Charities also draw from the rich history of soul and rhythm and blues, contributing to an evening centered on vocal expression, groove, and the connection between musicians and listeners.

For Fort Collins audiences accustomed to the city’s diverse live-music scene, the concert provides another example of the range of touring artists appearing at local venues.

The Aggie Theatre, located at 204 South College Avenue, is one of downtown Fort Collins’ established live-music destinations. Its intimate concert atmosphere makes it a fitting setting for music built around emotion, rhythm, and audience engagement.

The performance also highlights the continuing popularity of soul-inspired music among younger artists and audiences. Sounds associated with earlier decades are finding renewed attention through independent releases, live performances, and modern interpretations.

Event Details

What: The Charities & Thee Sinseers

When: Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Calendar listings show 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.; attendees should confirm door and performance times.

Where: Aggie Theatre, 204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

Additional concert and ticket information is available through the North Forty News Community Calendar.