A Zesty Summer Favorite, Straight from My Kitchen

There’s something special about standing in your kitchen with the back door open, the scent of something sizzling on the grill, and your family gathered just a few feet away — laughing, chatting, and asking, “When’s dinner ready?” That was my evening last Thursday, and it all centered around a dish that’s quickly become a summer favorite in our household: the Zesty Grilled Chicken Bowl with Herbed Rice and Yogurt Sauce, made entirely from ingredients I received through Passanante’s Home Food Service.

If you haven’t heard of Passanante’s yet, let me clarify — this is not your typical meal kit or grocery delivery. There’s no chopping vegetables while you’re scrambling to get your kids to soccer. This is restaurant-quality food, individually portioned, vacuum-sealed for freshness, and stocked right in my freezer, ready when I am. I pull what I need, heat or grill it, and dinner is served — no stress, no grocery lines, no waste.

A Recipe Worth Repeating

The recipe I followed was this Zesty Grilled Chicken Bowl, and let me tell you — it’s one of those meals where you take a bite and immediately know you’ll be making it again.

I started by defrosting Passanante’s boneless, skinless chicken breasts, which are plump, juicy, and already trimmed (a massive time-saver). I marinated them in a tangy blend of lemon, garlic, and spices while I prepped the herbed rice — a fragrant mix of long-grain rice, parsley, and mint. The yogurt sauce? Just a quick blend of Greek yogurt, dill, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. It tied everything together with a refreshing zing.

The chicken grilled beautifully, and the final bowl was bright, satisfying, and somehow both indulgent and healthy. My kids loved it. That’s saying something.

Real Food for Real Life

This is what makes Passanante’s such a game-changer for our family. Whether I’ve got 30 minutes or 10, I know I can create a nutritious, balanced, and seriously delicious meal that doesn’t require me to prep from scratch or run to the store.

I’ve cooked their filet mignons, wild-caught salmon, Italian sausages, and even organic veggie burgers — all with that same high quality. Their guarantee ensures satisfaction with every order, and they stand behind their commitment to 100% natural, clean, responsibly sourced food.

It’s real food, for real people, living real (and busy) lives.

Why I’m Sharing This With You

I started the Publisher’s Plate series not just to write about food, but to reconnect with the joy of cooking — and share what I’ve found with you. I believe in Passanante’s because I use it in my own home, for my own family, and it’s brought both simplicity and satisfaction back to our dinner table.

Exclusively for North Forty News readers, Passanante’s is offering $200 off your first order. That’s real value — a chance to stock your freezer with premium food and try it out for yourself. No strings, just an honest way to make your life a little easier, and your meals a lot better.

This recipe for Zesty Grilled Chicken Bowl with Herbed Rice & Yogurt Sauce is everything you want on a busy weeknight—or when you’re just craving something light, fresh, and satisfying:

Prep and cook in just 40 minutes

Naturally balanced with protein, carbs, and healthy fats

Elevated by an oh-so-good but straightforward yogurt sauce

Ingredients at a Glance

For the Grilled Chicken:

Chicken breast (sliced or whole)

Olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic

Smoked paprika, cumin, salt & pepper

For the Herbed Rice:

Basmati or long-grain rice

Fresh parsley

Olive oil or butter

Pinch of turmeric or saffron (optional)

Salt

For the Yogurt Sauce:

Greek yogurt

Fresh herbs (parsley or cilantro)

Minced garlic

Lemon juice, salt & pepper

How to Make It

Marinate the Chicken

Mix olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Coat your chicken and let it marinate for at least 15 minutes. Grill until golden, juicy, and fully cooked. Make the Rice

Cook rice according to package directions. Toss with chopped herbs, a bit of oil or butter, and a pinch of turmeric or saffron, if using, for that warm, golden hue. Whip Up the Sauce

Stir together Greek yogurt, lemon juice, garlic, herbs, salt, and pepper. Keep it chilled until ready to serve. Assemble the Bowls

Layer herbed rice in a bowl, top with grilled chicken, a generous spoonful of yogurt sauce, and lemon wedges for extra brightness.

Tips & Twists

Add chopped cucumber to the yogurt for a tzatziki-style spin.

Serve with warm pita, grilled veggies, or a side salad for a full spread.

Double the marinade and save half for veggies or shrimp later in the week!

Serves 2 | Ready in 40 Minutes | About 520 Calories per Serving

Fresh, simple, and packed with flavor—this grilled chicken bowl is your new go-to for healthy, satisfying meals that don’t sacrifice taste. Give it a try and let the zesty goodness speak for itself!

