Fort Collins Restaurant Raises Nearly $91K for St. Jude

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local Melting Pot earns top fundraising honors during milestone anniversary year

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A longtime Fort Collins restaurant is earning national recognition while highlighting the power of local giving. The Melting Pot in Fort Collins, owned by Alex LaBracke, raised more than $90,000 during the brand’s 2025 St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, making it the highest-raising location across the company’s 94 restaurants.

Community Message

The achievement comes as the restaurant marks its 20th anniversary in Northern Colorado, underscoring two decades of community connection and charitable impact. Contributions from Fort Collins diners played a key role in the campaign’s success, helping the Melting Pot system surpass $1.2 million raised this year and more than $19 million since partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2003.

Local guests participated through in-restaurant promotions, donation drives, and outreach efforts, turning everyday dining into meaningful support for families facing serious illness. Funds raised through the campaign help ensure that families receiving care at St. Jude are not billed for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

LaBracke credited the Fort Collins community for consistently stepping up to support causes that extend beyond the restaurant itself. The campaign reflects a broader tradition of local businesses partnering with residents to make a difference both regionally and nationally.

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The Melting Pot franchise, known for its fondue dining experience, has operated for more than 50 years and continues to emphasize community engagement alongside its restaurant offerings. More information about the brand is available at https://www.meltingpot.com.

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Attribution: Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc.