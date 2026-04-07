Suspects Sought In Severance Vandalism Case

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County deputies ask for public help identifying individuals tied to overnight business damage

Community Message

Residents in northern Weld County are being asked to assist law enforcement following the overnight vandalism of a business near Severance earlier this month.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred between approximately 9 p.m. on March 8 and 3 a.m. on March 9 at a property in the 10900 block of Weld County Road 74, just outside the Severance area.

Deputies say the case involves criminal mischief and vandalism, and they are working to identify individuals believed to be connected to the damage. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward to help move the investigation forward.

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Community members with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600, call the tip line at (970) 304-6464, or email [email protected].

Law enforcement officials remind the public that all charges are accusations and that any suspect is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Attribution: Weld County Sheriff’s Office