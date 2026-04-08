Windsor Volunteer Fair Set For April 25

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free event connects residents with local nonprofits and community service opportunities

WINDSOR — Residents looking to get involved in their community will have an opportunity later this month as the Town of Windsor hosts its annual Volunteer Fair on April 25.

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The free, family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Boardwalk Community Park Pavilion, 100 N. 5th St., and is open to all with no registration required.

Attendees can explore a wide range of volunteer opportunities with both the Town of Windsor and local nonprofit organizations, offering a direct way to support causes across Northern Colorado. Organizers say the event is designed to help connect community members with meaningful service opportunities that match their interests and availability.

“We’re so excited to be hosting yet another Volunteer Fair this spring,” said Volunteer Coordinator Erica Wharton. “This event is a great way for community members to connect with local organizations, give back, and be part of making Windsor a great community in which to live.”

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Visitors can also enjoy food from a local food truck while learning more about ways to stay engaged in the community. The event reflects Windsor’s broader Volunteer Experience program, which aims to encourage residents to take an active role in shaping their town through service.

In the event of inclement weather, the fair will move indoors to the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St.

More information about volunteer opportunities is available at the Town of Windsor Volunteer Experience.

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Source: Town of Windsor