16-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Greeley Crash

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A 16-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning following a collision with a car at an intersection in Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 4:30 a.m. October 11 at 35th Avenue and 28th Street.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, the teenager was traveling northbound on 35th Avenue when a 43-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Impala attempted to turn left onto 35th Avenue from 28th Street. The two vehicles collided.

Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released pending notification of family members by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Impala sustained minor injuries.

Police Investigating Possible Speed Factor

The Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, including whether speed contributed to the crash.

Police said potential charges will depend on the outcome of the investigation. No charges were announced in Sunday’s release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Officer Ashton Steely at [email protected].

Individuals who witnessed the crash and need support may contact Greeley Police Victim Advocate Sydney Brown at [email protected].

Police said no additional details would be released Sunday.

Related Coverage

This is the second fatal motorcycle crash reported in Greeley within three days. On Friday, October 9, a 19-year-old woman died following a collision involving a motorcycle and a Dodge Charger at 59th Avenue and West 10th Street.

The two crashes occurred at separate intersections. Authorities have not indicated any connection between the incidents.