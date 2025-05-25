Fort Collins Symphony Names 2025 Composer Competition Winner

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Alexander LaMotte’s “Land of Open Skies” to Premiere During 2026 Season

Fort Collins, CO – The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) has announced Alexander LaMotte as the winner of its 2025 Composer Competition. LaMotte’s orchestral overture, Land of Open Skies, stood out for its emotional resonance and vivid portrayal of the American West, and it will receive its world premiere at Signature Concert #3 on February 7, 2026, as part of the FCS’s 102nd season.

A native of the Denver suburbs and graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, LaMotte has composed extensively for ensembles of all sizes since beginning his musical journey in 2013. With academic roots in journalism, atmospheric sciences, and music, his work reflects a deep engagement with Colorado’s natural and cultural landscapes.

Alex LaMotte

The dramatic and diverse geography of the Western United States inspired the land of Open Skies. LaMotte describes the piece as an ode to the Rockies, high plains, and deserts that define this region:

“This overture features bold brass fanfares to represent the mighty Rocky Mountain peaks, sweeping string melodies for the rolling plains, and gentle woodwind solos for the whispering desert winds and native cultures. Allow yourself to become immersed in this incredible world of endless frontiers.”

Now in its third year, the FCS Composer Competition was launched in honor of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. It aims to spotlight emerging composers under 30 with ties to Colorado by offering a platform to debut bold, unperformed orchestral works.

The Fort Collins Symphony remains a cornerstone of Northern Colorado’s arts scene. Since its origins in 1923, the organization has continued to evolve. Today, it is led by Maestro Wes Kenney, who is in his 23rd season as Music Director and Conductor.

To learn more about the Fort Collins Symphony’s 2025–2026 season, visit fcsymphony.org.

Attribution: Press release courtesy of Fort Collins Symphony