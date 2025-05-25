Loveland Gears Up for Walk and Bike Month this June

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is rolling out a month of community-building activities in June for its annual Walk and Bike Month, inviting Northern Colorado residents to get active, explore local trails, and celebrate the benefits of walking and cycling.

Organized by a collaborative effort between the City of Loveland’s Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Development Services departments, this month-long series of events encourages residents of all ages and abilities to engage in healthy outdoor recreation while discovering new parts of their community.

This year’s schedule features walking tours, guided bike rides, and a capstone event—Everybody Bike Day—on Wednesday, June 25. Events take place throughout the city and offer affordable, family-friendly options for participants.

June 2025 Highlights

June 1: Loveland Bike & Trails Day at the Farmer’s Market (Free)

Wednesdays, June 4–25: Hiking Tour of Loveland ($44, pre-registration required)

Hiking Tour of Loveland ($44, pre-registration required) June 14: Guided Bicycle Tour of Historical Churches ($4, pre-registration required)

Guided Bicycle Tour of Historical Churches ($4, pre-registration required) June 18: Centerra Mobility Hub Walking Tour ($5, pre-registration required)

Centerra Mobility Hub Walking Tour ($5, pre-registration required) June 25: Everybody Bike Day 2025 (Free)

The month culminates with Everybody Bike Day, a city-wide celebration featuring morning commuter stations on the Loveland Recreational Loop Trail, Foundry Plaza activities, and community gatherings during the Community Night Out. The whole map of activity stations will be released on Friday, June 13, at lovgov.org/WalkAndBikeMonth.

Making It All Possible

These events are funded by Loveland’s General Fund, with financial support from the Public Works’ Transportation Engineering Division. Modest registration fees help cover staffing through the Parks and Recreation Department, ensuring smooth operations across all events.

For full details and registration links, visit lovgov.org/WalkAndBikeMonth.