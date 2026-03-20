Fort Stories Returns With Live Storytelling Night

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A community storytelling event invites Northern Colorado residents to share true, personal experiences on stage in Old Town Fort Collins.

Fort Collins residents are invited to gather, listen, and share at Fort Stories, a live storytelling event centered on authentic, personal experiences. Taking place Sunday, March 22, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Visit Fort Collins in Old Town Square, the evening offers a chance to connect through stories that reflect life along the Front Range and beyond.

Community Message

Fort Stories is built on a simple idea: real people telling real stories. There are no scripts or actors—just individuals stepping up to the microphone to share meaningful moments from their lives. From adventures on the trail to deeply personal journeys of change, each story captures the spirit of Northern Colorado’s community.

This month’s theme, “Happy (And-Not-So-Happy) Trails,” encourages storytellers to reflect on experiences shaped by travel, growth, and unexpected turns. Participants are invited to share their own true story, keeping it under seven minutes and rooted in personal experience.

With a suggested $5 donation, the event is accessible to anyone interested in storytelling, whether as a listener or a participant. The relaxed, welcoming setting at 7 Old Town Square creates an intimate space for connection, laughter, and reflection.

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