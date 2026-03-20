Fireworks Spark Wellington Wildfire, No Injuries Reported

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators say a child’s firework ignited a fast-moving grass fire during high-risk conditions

A wildfire that broke out in Wellington on March 18 has been traced to fireworks, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, raising renewed concerns about fire safety during high-risk weather conditions.

Community Message

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. between Carlyle Lane and River Run Lane, prompting a rapid response from Wellington Fire Protection District, Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the LCSO Phantom Canyon crew. Crews located the blaze in a dry drainage ditch near a residential neighborhood.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire, limiting the damage to approximately two acres of vegetation. No injuries or property damage were reported. The Larimer County All Hazards/Crisis Response Team was also deployed to assist with potential evacuations, though none were ultimately required.

Investigators later determined the fire began when a child ignited a firework in the ditch. Due to the child’s age, no criminal charges will be filed. The child’s parents fully cooperated with authorities and were provided resources through a local Youth Firesetting Prevention Program.

Officials say the incident highlights the heightened wildfire risk across Northern Colorado, particularly during Red Flag conditions. Sgt. Russell Downing, who leads the Wellington squad, emphasized the danger of fireworks during these periods, noting that the situation could have escalated quickly.

Wellington Fire Protection District Chief Todd Germain also pointed to the importance of community awareness and shared responsibility. He encouraged families to use the incident as an opportunity to talk with children about fire safety and the potential consequences of unsafe actions.

As drought conditions persist and fuels remain dry across the region, local fire agencies continue to urge residents to remain vigilant and follow fire restrictions to help prevent similar incidents.

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Attribution:Wellington Fire Protection District