Fresh Air Friday Offers Free Entry to Colorado State Parks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

CPW encourages families to skip the crowds and explore the outdoors

Coloradans looking for an alternative to the typical Black Friday rush will have a chance to enjoy the state’s natural beauty for free. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is offering no-cost entry to all Colorado state parks on Friday, Nov. 28, as part of its annual “Fresh Air Friday” initiative.

Governor Jared Polis said the day provides a meaningful way for both residents and visitors to reconnect with nature, try a new activity, and spend time with loved ones. For Northern Colorado residents, this includes easy access to nearby destinations such as Lory State Park, Boyd Lake, St. Vrain, and areas adjacent to Roosevelt National Forest.

Colorado’s 42 state parks offer a wide range of outdoor recreation, from hiking and biking to wildlife viewing and scenic lakeside walks. Visitors can use the State Park Finder to discover park amenities and plan their day: https://cpw.state.co.us/state-parks

CPW encourages guests to plan using the Colorado State Parks Guide, check local events on the CPW Events Calendar, and dress for rapidly changing mountain weather.

For those still wanting to shop, CPW retail items at cpwshop.com and at state park visitor centers are 25% off Nov. 28–Dec 1, including subscriptions to Colorado Outdoors magazine. (Discounts exclude ammunition, fuel, food, firewood, wildlife licenses, park passes, and registration products.)

Residents can support year-round access and stewardship by opting into the $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass, which provides unlimited state park entry for one year and helps fund search-and-rescue teams, park maintenance, avalanche safety, and outdoor education. More information is available at cpw.info/keepcoloradowild.

Attribution: Colorado Parks and Wildlife