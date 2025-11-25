Childcare Abuse Arrest Under Investigation in Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police Seek Information From Families With Previous Enrollments

Loveland Police are asking Northern Colorado families to come forward with any concerns after multiple victims were identified in an investigation involving an in-home childcare operation run by a Loveland business owner.

Investigators launched the case after a child was found with physical injuries believed to have occurred while under care at the home-based facility operated by Michelle Sanders, who has since been arrested on several child abuse charges. As detectives continued their work, additional possible victims were identified.

Authorities emphasize that the investigation is ongoing and that only limited details can be released at this time. Families who previously enrolled children in this childcare program and observed injuries or troubling behavior are asked to contact the Loveland Police Investigative Tipline at (970) 962-2032, referencing case LP25-0007224.

Police say additional victims may exist, and community assistance is essential to ensuring all affected children are identified and supported.

The Loveland Police Department reminds the public that the charges are accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Officials note that information in the release may change as evidence continues to develop.

More information is available at: https://www.lovgov.org/services/police

Find more local public safety updates at NorthFortyNews.com.