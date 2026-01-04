Friendly Reminders Bring Indie-Folkgrass to Aggie Theatre

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

String quartet joins Poudre Valley Playboys and Nolen and Friends for a Thursday night show in Fort Collins

Fort Collins music fans can settle into a richly layered roots-music evening when Friendly Reminders take the stage at the Aggie Theatre on Thursday, January 8, at 8 p.m., joined by the Poudre Valley Playboys and Nolen and Friends.

Born in an Airstream in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Friendly Reminders is an indie-folkgrass string quartet blending energetic bluegrass, soulful jazz, and dynamic folk into a sound that’s both uplifting and thoughtful. Comprised of songwriter Ian Foster on acoustic guitar and vocals, Meg Rice on upright bass, Alex Root on five-string banjo, and Luke Siddens on lead guitar, the band weaves intricate instrumental interplay with lush vocal harmonies. Their music carries driving rhythms and skillful solos beneath thought-provoking lyrics that leave listeners ready to queue up another listen.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The Aggie Theatre show is part of the venue’s ongoing live-music calendar and offers a chance to catch one of Northern Colorado’s distinctive acoustic acts live.

Tickets are available at: z2ent.com/aggie-theatre.

