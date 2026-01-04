Northern Colorado Wildlife Center Marks 10 Years of Wildlife Care with New Leadership

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Leadership transition marks milestone year for regional wildlife care and education

FORT COLLINS — Northern Colorado Wildlife Center has named Michela Dunbar as its new executive director as the organization enters its 10th year of service to Northern Colorado.

Dunbar brings extensive professional credentials and hands-on experience to the role. She is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and a certified wildlife rehabilitator with the International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council. She holds a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Colorado State University. She is also completing a veterinary technician certification program through Penn Foster.

Michela Dunbar

“This role is deeply rooted in responsibility to the animals in our care, the community we serve, and the standards that guide ethical, science-based wildlife rehabilitation,” Dunbar said. “As executive director, my priority is to ensure the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center continues to operate with integrity, compassion, and long-term sustainability, while remaining a trusted resource for wildlife and the people who care about them.”

Founded in 2016, Northern Colorado Wildlife Center has grown into a regional resource providing life-saving care to thousands of injured, orphaned, and ill wildlife patients each year, while reaching tens of thousands of community members through education and outreach programs across Northern Colorado.

“Michela has been deeply involved in the day-to-day work of this organization for years,” said Tallon Nightwalker, founder of Northern Colorado Wildlife Center. “Her understanding of our mission, our operations, and our community makes her the right leader for this moment.”

As the organization enters its 10th year, Northern Colorado Wildlife Center says it remains committed to protecting wildlife and the places they call home through rescue, rehabilitation, education, and advocacy. Dunbar also shared that those wishing to congratulate her are invited to support the mission by becoming monthly donors to help ensure consistent, life-saving care throughout the year.

For more information or to support Northern Colorado Wildlife Center, visit https://www.nocowildlife.org.

Attribution: Northern Colorado Wildlife Center