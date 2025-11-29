Garden of Lights Returns to Brighten Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A glowing holiday tradition offers families a festive outdoor experience at the Gardens on Spring Creek.

Garden of Lights is returning to Fort Collins this December, bringing a half-mile walking loop of shimmering displays, illuminated gardens, and family-friendly holiday activities to Northern Colorado. The annual event, held at The Gardens on Spring Creek, provides an outdoor seasonal celebration that draws visitors from across the region.

The experience runs nightly from 5 to 9 p.m., December 12–28, except December 24–25. Timed-entry tickets help maintain a smooth, comfortable flow for guests. Details and ticket reservations are available at https://www.fcgov.com/gardens/garden-of-lights.

Visitors can expect glittering grapevines, radiant flowerbeds, whimsical sculptures, and new features, including an “Ice Forest” and occasional appearances by an Ice Queen. Santa will greet families nightly through December 23, and local musicians will add festive entertainment throughout the season. Beverages will be available for purchase on-site.

Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 5–11, and free for children four and under. SNAP cardholders receive in-person discounts, and Gardens members receive 20% off admission.

The Gardens rely on community volunteers for greeting, ticketing, and wayfinding, providing residents with opportunities to contribute to a beloved local tradition.

Source: City of Fort Collins / Gardens on Spring Creek