Greening of Red Feather Celebrates Local Artisans and Holiday Traditions

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual craft fair invites families to shop local and cut their Christmas tree

The long-running Greening of Red Feather returns December 6, offering Northern Colorado families a full day of holiday shopping, seasonal traditions, and community connection throughout Red Feather Lakes.

The Greening of Red Feather Lakes (Photo courtesy Red Feather Lakes Historical Society)

Initially launched in 1986 by the Red Feather Historical Society to coincide with the U.S. Forest Service Christmas tree-cutting season, the Greening began as a small celebration decorated with wreaths, greens, and handcrafted ornaments made by local artisans. This year, the Red Feather Lakes Community Association has officially taken over the planning and execution of the annual event, continuing the legacy of bringing neighbors together.

The 2025 Greening of Red Feather Craft Fair will take place Saturday, December 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., spread across multiple locations in the village to highlight handmade goods, artisan crafts, and unique gifts. Visitors are encouraged to make a full day of it—shop local, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and cut a Christmas tree with the family.

Event organizers recommend following the signs from Highway 287 to 74E to 67J. Additional details are available at redfeatherlake.net and through the U.S. Forest Service Christmas tree permit page at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Find more holiday happenings, news, and events at NorthFortyNews.com.

Source: Information provided by the Red Feather Lakes Community Association.