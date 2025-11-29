Fall Victim Rescued at Duncan’s Ridge Above Horsetooth Reservoir

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Poudre Fire Authority, Rangers, and UCHealth Coordinate High-Angle Response
A coordinated rescue effort on Wednesday afternoon brought a fall victim safely up from the cliffs at Duncan’s Ridge, a popular recreation area above Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County.
At approximately 1:50 p.m., Poudre Fire Authority crews responded to reports of a person who had fallen near the ridge. The first unit arrived within minutes and located the patient, who was reported to have fallen around 1:45 p.m.
Using a rope system for a high-angle rescue, crews brought the individual up to the roadway, where UCHealth Lifeline transported the patient to a local hospital shortly after 3 p.m. Larimer County Rangers and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.
The incident underscores the ongoing partnership between local agencies working to keep Northern Colorado’s outdoor recreation spaces safe.
