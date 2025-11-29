Fall Victim Rescued at Duncan’s Ridge Above Horsetooth Reservoir

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority, Rangers, and UCHealth Coordinate High-Angle Response

A coordinated rescue effort on Wednesday afternoon brought a fall victim safely up from the cliffs at Duncan’s Ridge, a popular recreation area above Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County.

A coordinated rescue effort brought a fall victim safely up from the steep cliffs at Duncan’s Ridge, a popular recreation area above Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County. (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

At approximately 1:50 p.m., Poudre Fire Authority crews responded to reports of a person who had fallen near the ridge. The first unit arrived within minutes and located the patient, who was reported to have fallen around 1:45 p.m.

Using a rope system for a high-angle rescue, crews brought the individual up to the roadway, where UCHealth Lifeline transported the patient to a local hospital shortly after 3 p.m. Larimer County Rangers and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.

A coordinated rescue effort brought a fall victim safely up from the steep cliffs at Duncan’s Ridge, a popular recreation area above Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County. (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The incident underscores the ongoing partnership between local agencies working to keep Northern Colorado’s outdoor recreation spaces safe.

Stay informed about safety and emergency updates across Northern Colorado at NorthFortyNews.com.