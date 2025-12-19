Wind, Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado heads into the weekend with high-impact wind and fire weather on Friday, followed by a cooler, quieter Saturday and Sunday.

Friday: The big story is dangerous wind with powerful gusts possible, especially near the foothills. Expect blowing dust, difficult travel for high-profile vehicles, and a risk of scattered power outages. Temperatures surge, with Fort Collins near the mid-60s. Fire danger will be elevated due to low humidity and strong winds.

Friday night into early Saturday: A low chance of light rain develops in town, with better odds of precipitation in the foothills and mountains. Temperatures cool overnight.

Saturday: Cooler and breezy with more clouds. Fort Collins is predicted to be around 50–51°F, with a chilly night in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly dry and seasonable. Highs near 53–54°F with a cold night in the low 30s.

Planning note: Expect the most significant wind impacts on Friday afternoon and evening, with the best chance for any spotty precipitation late Friday night into Saturday morning.