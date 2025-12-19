News at 5 am. Get the Daily Update.

Wind, Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend

North Forty News
Wind, Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado heads into the weekend with high-impact wind and fire weather on Friday, followed by a cooler, quieter Saturday and Sunday.

Friday: The big story is dangerous wind with powerful gusts possible, especially near the foothills. Expect blowing dust, difficult travel for high-profile vehicles, and a risk of scattered power outages. Temperatures surge, with Fort Collins near the mid-60s. Fire danger will be elevated due to low humidity and strong winds.

Friday night into early Saturday: A low chance of light rain develops in town, with better odds of precipitation in the foothills and mountains. Temperatures cool overnight.

Saturday: Cooler and breezy with more clouds. Fort Collins is predicted to be around 50–51°F, with a chilly night in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly dry and seasonable. Highs near 53–54°F with a cold night in the low 30s.

Planning note: Expect the most significant wind impacts on Friday afternoon and evening, with the best chance for any spotty precipitation late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Subscribe to the Daily Update
YOU CHOOSE THE PRICE!
We’ll send you news and events at 5am every day.

Featured Stories

Our Weekly Edition

Dec 5 2025 Edition