Good Carver and DW Doucet Take the Stage at Canyon Grill

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

An evening of indie folk and thoughtful songwriting unfolds in a relaxed Fort Collins setting

Fort Collins music fans have a chance to slow things down and lean into a more reflective sound this May as Good Carver and DW Doucet bring an intimate night of live music to The Canyon Grill.

Community Message

The Saturday, May 16 performance runs from 7:00 p.m. to midnight at The Canyon Grill, offering a local option for those looking to step out for live music without leaving the foothills. Events like this continue to build Fort Collins’ reputation as a place where emerging artists and thoughtful performances find a home close to the community.

Good Carver, a Fort Collins-based indie-folk project, blends fingerstyle guitar with layered instrumentation, including cello, drums, and bass. The result is a sound that feels both grounded and expansive. Their music leans into quiet intensity, favoring patience and space over urgency, with songs that explore themes of time, responsibility, and the patterns people carry.

Paired with DW Doucet, the evening promises a mix of introspective songwriting and live energy in a setting that invites listeners to connect more closely with the music. For residents looking for a different pace on a Saturday night, the show offers a chance to experience local talent in a more personal, immersive way.

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Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.