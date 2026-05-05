Weld County Advances Judicial Center and Greeley Redevelopment Plan

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Land agreement with Greeley clears path for downtown redevelopment and upcoming demolition

WELD COUNTY — A key agreement between Weld County and the City of Greeley is moving a long-anticipated judicial center project closer to reality, with visible changes expected to begin later this month.

Community Message

Weld County Commissioners unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement Monday that outlines a land exchange between the county and the city. The agreement is considered the final step needed to move forward with both governments’ downtown redevelopment plans, including construction of the new Weld County Judicial Center.

“The agreement outlines parcels that will be exchanged from each government entity to the other, as well as addressing parking, utility relocations, and stormwater improvements,” county officials said in the resolution approved May 4.

The deal now heads to Greeley’s City Council for consideration during its May 5 meeting. If approved, demolition of existing buildings tied to the project is expected to begin soon after, marking the first visible phase of the redevelopment effort.

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County officials say residents will be able to follow the progress closely. Commissioners also approved a separate agreement to install a camera on a city-owned building, complementing an existing county camera on the Centennial Center.

“This camera, along with a camera the county has set up on the Centennial Center, will give viewers a bird’s-eye view of the demolition of buildings as well as the construction of the new Weld County Judicial Center,” the county stated.

The project reflects months of planning, public input, and coordination between local governments and is expected to reshape part of downtown Greeley while expanding judicial services for the region.

More information, including the May 4 resolution, is available through the Weld County Commissioner Record Search at https://www.weld.gov.

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Attribution: Weld County