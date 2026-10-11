Lockheed Martin Expansion Highlights Northern Colorado Aerospace Connections

Colorado’s latest aerospace investment underscores growing opportunities for engineering talent and aerospace businesses statewide.

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado’s aerospace industry is preparing for another major expansion, with Lockheed Martin announcing plans to add up to 1,250 jobs over the next four years.

While the new positions will be based at existing facilities in Douglas and Jefferson counties, the announcement highlights the industry’s important connections to Northern Colorado through Colorado State University and a growing aerospace manufacturing sector in Loveland.

Governor Jared Polis announced the expansion on October 8 during the 2026 Site Selection Conference in Denver.

The company plans to expand its Space division by adding positions in cybersecurity, software engineering, technical operations, and administrative services.

“Colorado is a national leader in aerospace innovation, and Lockheed Martin’s investment delivers up to 1,250 good-paying jobs for Coloradans over the next four years,” Polis said.

CSU’s Connection to Aerospace

Colorado State University has established relationships with major aerospace and defense companies, including Lockheed Martin.

The university’s Systems Engineering program identifies Lockheed Martin as an industry partner, while the company’s representation on CSU engineering advisory boards helps connect academic programs with industry needs.

CSU’s aerospace research also includes propulsion, advanced materials, cybersecurity, satellite technology and atmospheric science.

Those connections make the statewide expansion relevant to Northern Colorado’s engineering and technology workforce, although no specific hiring commitments involving CSU were announced.

Loveland Builds Its Own Aerospace Industry

Northern Colorado is also developing a stronger presence in aerospace manufacturing.

In August, the City of Loveland awarded its first Aviation & Aerospace Business Partnership incentive to Opterus Research and Development, a company specializing in spacecraft systems and deployable structures.

Opterus recently expanded into a facility near Northern Colorado Regional Airport, increasing its capacity to manufacture advanced aerospace components.

The company’s work includes deployable solar arrays, antennas, and other spacecraft technologies.

While the Loveland expansion is separate from Lockheed Martin’s announcement, both developments illustrate continued investment in Colorado’s aerospace economy.

Hundreds of New Jobs Expected

Lockheed Martin’s expansion will take place at existing facilities in Douglas and Jefferson counties.

Douglas County officials confirmed that their portion of the project could add up to 450 jobs and about 190,000 square feet of space.

The company considered locations in other states before selecting Colorado for the expansion, according to the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

“Our growth is a direct reflection of the vibrant ecosystem here in Colorado,” said Kate Watts, vice president of Lockheed Martin Space Strategy & Business Development.

Lockheed Martin develops satellites, spacecraft, national defense systems, and technologies that support human space exploration.

Its Colorado operations support programs involving GPS satellites, missile defense, and NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

What It Means for Northern Colorado

Although Lockheed Martin announced no new facilities for Northern Colorado, the investment reinforces the importance of engineering education, specialized manufacturing, and technical workforce development across the state.

For Northern Colorado, the connection is especially relevant as CSU continues developing aerospace-related research and industry partnerships while Loveland works to attract and retain aerospace businesses.

Whether the latest expansion produces direct contracts or additional employment opportunities for Northern Colorado companies and residents remains to be seen.

Residents interested in exploring employment opportunities can visit Lockheed Martin’s official careers website.

Sources: Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade; Lockheed Martin; Colorado State University; City of Loveland; Douglas County.