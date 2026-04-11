Guest Artist Concert Showcases Contemporary Song Cycles

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Emily Martin performs a free recital exploring love, loss, and reflection through modern art song

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Community members are invited to an evening of contemporary vocal music as acclaimed soprano Emily Martin takes the stage at Colorado State University’s Organ Recital Hall on Tuesday, April 14.

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The free concert, titled Then, Here, Now: Journeys of Love and Reflection, runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Hosted by CSU’s Music Theatre & Dance program, the performance explores themes of love’s evolution—from longing and loss to self-understanding and hope—through works by composers including André Previn, Christopher Cerrone, and Rosephanye Powell.

Martin, a New England native, brings more than three decades of experience as an opera performer, director, and educator. Her international career includes performances with The Santa Fe Opera and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic. Her 2020 album Let Evening Come was recognized by the Chicago Tribune as one of the year’s top classical recordings.

Concertgoers can access program guides digitally via QR code at the venue or through the CSU Arts ticketing site. While admission is free, attendees are encouraged to check for updates ahead of the event.

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The Organ Recital Hall is located at 1400 Remington Street on the CSU campus. For more information, contact the University Center for the Arts Box Office at 970-491-2787 or [email protected].

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