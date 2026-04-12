Windsor Students Shine At Unified Showcase

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community event at Windsor High highlights inclusion through Unified Sports

WINDSOR, Colo. — A recent Unified City Showcase at Windsor High School brought students, families, and community members together for an evening focused on inclusion, teamwork, and connection across Northern Colorado.

Community Message

Hosted by the Weld RE-4 School District, the event highlighted the impact of Unified Sports programs, which bring together students of all abilities to compete side by side, build friendships, and strengthen school culture.

Unified City Showcase 2026, Windsor High School (Photo courtesy Weld RE-4 School District)

Unified City Showcase 2026, Windsor High School (Photo courtesy Weld RE-4 School District)

Unified City Showcase 2026, Windsor High School (Photo courtesy Weld RE-4 School District)

Unified City Showcase 2026, Windsor High School (Photo courtesy Weld RE-4 School District)

Unified City Showcase 2026, Windsor High School (Photo courtesy Weld RE-4 School District)

The showcase created an energetic atmosphere inside the school, with students demonstrating not only athletic skills but also the values of collaboration and mutual support. Organizers say events like this play a key role in fostering a more inclusive environment across the district.

Community support was also on display, with the Weld RE-4 Education Foundation recognized for its leadership and continued investment in programs that promote student engagement and belonging.

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As Windsor continues to grow, school leaders emphasize the importance of creating opportunities where every student can participate and feel valued—both in the classroom and beyond.

If this feels like a steady way to stay connected to Northern Colorado, it continues each morning—one clear, local update at a time.

Attribution: Weld RE-4 School District