Holiday Ornament Decoration Brings Creative Cheer to Loveland

Loveland residents and visitors are invited to celebrate the season with a hands-on art experience during Holiday Ornament Decoration on Monday, December 22, at Artworks Center for Contemporary Art. Running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the workshop offers a festive opportunity to create personalized ornaments perfect for home décor or heartfelt gifts.

Participants will have access to all materials needed to design and decorate two ornaments—one clear and one wooden—with additional ornaments available for purchase. Guided by the welcoming, creative atmosphere at Artworks, attendees can explore their artistic side and craft keepsakes to cherish. The workshop fee is $30 and includes all supplies.

The event takes place at Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 North Railroad Avenue in downtown Loveland, making it an easy stop for holiday fun during the week before Christmas.

