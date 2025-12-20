Weld County Restores Emergency Alerts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents can again receive critical notifications while county reviews long-term options

Weld County residents will again receive emergency alerts after Crisis24, the owner of the CodeRED system, successfully transferred subscriber data to its Crisis24 platform, enabling alerts to resume upon request from local law enforcement agencies.

On Nov. 11, 2025, the Weld County Public Safety Communications Department was notified by CodeRED, the county’s contracted emergency notification provider, that its system had been taken offline the previous day due to internal information technology concerns.

In response, Weld County relied on a long-standing backup agreement with the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority to ensure emergency alerts could still be issued to residents if needed.

As county officials continue evaluating long-term options for emergency notifications, Crisis24 confirmed that all user data registered in the system as of March 2025—including landlines and subscriber-provided cell phone numbers—has been fully integrated into its platform. This allows Weld County to resume sending emergency alerts through Crisis24 while discussions continue.

The county will continue to rely on LETA for certain notifications, particularly those distributed through the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), which delivers alerts to all mobile devices within a designated geographic area.

While not a permanent solution, county officials say restoring this service is an essential step toward keeping residents informed during emergencies.

Residents who want to ensure they receive emergency alerts on their mobile phones can register or update their information at https://accountportal.onsolve.net/weldcountyco.

Attribution: Weld County Public Safety Communications Department