Propane Tanker Rollover Cleared in Allenspark

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crash near Ferncliff Food and Fuel prompts evacuations, multi-day response

A multi-day emergency response in Allenspark has concluded after a propane tanker rolled over on black ice in front of Ferncliff Food and Fuel, prompting evacuations and continuous safety monitoring, according to the Allenspark Fire Protection District.

The crash occurred along CO-7 Business Route near 1083 CO-7 BUS, Box 64, in Allenspark, after the tanker hit black ice and overturned, temporarily trapping the occupants. High winds and leaking diesel fuel made the incident especially sensitive and extended the time required to secure the scene fully.

Propane tanker crash along CO-7 Business Route near Ferncliff Food and Fuel, in Allenspark (Photo courtesy Allenspark Fire Protection District)

Out of an abundance of caution, nearby residents and businesses were evacuated due to concerns about a possible propane release. Responders ultimately confirmed that no propane leakage occurred, and the occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Volunteer firefighters staffed the scene 24 hours a day, working alongside multiple mutual aid agencies to ensure the tanker remained stable and the area safe throughout the operation.

Propane tanker crash along CO-7 Business Route near Ferncliff Food and Fuel, in Allenspark (Photo courtesy Allenspark Fire Protection District)

Officials report that the roadway has reopened and that daily travel through the area has resumed.

Attribution: Allenspark Fire Protection District