Edora Ice Center Closed After Fatal Collision

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Facility closed through Thursday as city reviews safety procedures and supports staff

The ice rink at the Edora Pool Ice Center in Fort Collins is closed through the end of business Thursday following a fatal workplace incident that has deeply affected city staff and the community.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, a collision occurred when a Zamboni backed into a partially open overhead door inside the facility. The driver was transported to a local hospital, where they later died. No other employees or visitors were injured.

City Manager Kelly DiMartino said the city is grieving the loss of a colleague and focused on supporting those impacted. “This is a tragic incident, and we are devastated at the loss of our colleague,” DiMartino said. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we are working to support their loved ones and coworkers.”

The City of Fort Collins has paused ice rink operations as a precaution while it conducts a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the incident and evaluates safety policies and practices.

“We remain committed to the safety and security of city staff and every member of our community,” DiMartino said. “This pause is out of an abundance of caution, to allow for staff support, and to provide time and space to understand what happened.”

Out of respect for the ongoing review and those affected, the city has not released the employee’s name.

Source: City of Fort Collins