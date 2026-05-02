Let’s Roll Sushi Class Returns To Windsor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Hands-on cooking class at The Bottled Olive offers a fun, social way to learn sushi-making from scratch

Windsor residents looking for a unique night out can step into the kitchen and learn a new skill at “Let’s Roll!”—a hands-on sushi-making class happening Tuesday, May 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Bottled Olive.

Community Message

The interactive class is designed for beginners and food lovers alike, guiding participants through the fundamentals of sushi preparation. Attendees will learn how to season sushi rice, work with nori, and master rolling techniques for both raw and cooked rolls. Working in pairs, guests will create multiple sushi variations while picking up tips on ingredient balance, presentation, and clean rolling.

Priced at $65 per person, the class blends instruction with a social dining experience. Once the rolls are complete, participants sit down together to enjoy what they’ve made—turning the evening into both a cooking lesson and a shared meal. The event also offers a relaxed way to connect with others in the Northern Colorado community while trying something new.

Classes fill up, and you must register in advance. Plan as far in advance as possible and contact Bottled Olive to confirm availability of time and space.

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