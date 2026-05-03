Fire Crews Rescue Horse In Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Coordinated response safely lifts trapped animal from ditch

A Fort Collins horse is back on solid ground after a coordinated rescue effort by Poudre Fire Authority crews Saturday afternoon.

Community Message

At approximately 4:01 p.m. on May 2, a call was transferred to Fort Collins 911 reporting a horse stuck in a ditch in the 2400 block of Blevins Street. When crews arrived, they found the horse—later identified as Comanche—with its hind legs trapped in a narrow trench.

Horse stuck in a ditch in the 2400 block of Blevins Street (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Horse stuck in a ditch in the 2400 block of Blevins Street (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Horse stuck in a ditch in the 2400 block of Blevins Street (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Horse stuck in a ditch in the 2400 block of Blevins Street (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters quickly shifted focus to stabilizing the animal and developing a safe extraction plan. Crews used a water jet to widen the space around the horse, allowing them to secure the lifting straps. A rope rescue system anchored to a fire apparatus was paired with a second system connected inside a nearby barn, giving responders the control needed to carefully lift and guide the horse back onto stable ground.

A veterinarian responded to the scene and evaluated Comanche, who was cleared after the rescue. Additional support came from UCHealth and City of Fort Collins Utilities, contributing to what officials described as a successful outcome.

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Incidents like this highlight the range of emergency responses handled across Northern Colorado, where fire crews are often called on for both human and animal rescues.

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Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.