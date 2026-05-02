Man Sentenced To 35 Years In Fatal Highway 34 DUI Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Sentence follows 2024 crash that killed a young woman and seriously injured two others in Larimer County

A man responsible for a deadly 2024 crash on U.S. Highway 34 has been sentenced to decades in prison, closing a case that deeply affected families across Northern Colorado.

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Shane Bradely Mills was sentenced to 35 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and two counts of vehicular assault-DUI, according to the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The crash occurred on August 15, 2024, when Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to a head-on collision along Highway 34. Investigators determined Mills had been traveling eastbound when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle carrying three people. One victim, 21-year-old Shaylin Crosby, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Troopers later located Mills hiding nearby. Authorities reported he showed signs of significant intoxication, including difficulty standing and a strong odor of alcohol. A blood test revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.264, far exceeding Colorado’s legal limit.

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Prosecutors argued for the maximum possible sentence, citing the irreversible loss of life and lasting trauma for the surviving victims. Family members and friends of Crosby addressed the court during sentencing, sharing memories, photos, and original music to reflect her life and impact on those around her.

District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin emphasized the broader impact of impaired driving in the region, noting that DUI-related offenses remain among the most common charges in the district. He described the crash as preventable and reaffirmed the office’s commitment to holding impaired drivers accountable.

Resources and prevention efforts remain available through organizations including Mothers Against Drunk Driving (Colorado chapter: https://madd.org/colorado/), No DUI Northern Colorado (https://noduicolorado.org/resources/), and Responsibility.org (https://www.responsibility.org/end-impaired-driving/), which work to reduce impaired driving and support victims and families.

If stories like this have become part of your routine, it’s one way many across Northern Colorado stay grounded in what’s happening each day—steady, local, and in one place each morning, in the Daily Update.

Attribution: District Attorney’s Office, Eighth Judicial District, Colorado