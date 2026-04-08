Live Music Takes Over Greeley Stage Saturday Night

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Regional and touring acts bring high-energy, genre-blending performances to downtown venue

Music fans across Northern Colorado can head to Moxi Theater this Saturday, April 11, for a night of live performances featuring Eddie And The Getaway alongside Estin & The 86’d.

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Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. The event is open to all responsible ages, with a full bar available for attendees 21 and older. Reserved tables offer an upgraded concert experience in one of Greeley’s most intimate live music venues.

Eddie And The Getaway brings a distinctive blend of country storytelling and early 2000s rock energy, creating a sound that resonates with younger audiences while tapping into familiar influences. Known for emotionally driven lyrics and high-energy performances, the artist has built a strong following nationwide, fueled by viral tracks and a growing online presence.

The evening also features Estin & The 86’d, adding to a lineup that showcases both emerging talent and evolving sounds across genres. Together, the acts promise a dynamic show that reflects the diversity of today’s independent music scene.

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Located in the heart of downtown Greeley, the Moxi Theater has become a cornerstone for live entertainment in the region, regularly hosting touring artists while supporting local musicians. Its compact setting and professional production make it a standout destination for Front Range concertgoers.

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