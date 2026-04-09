Jessup Farm Launches Kindness Drive

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community donation effort supports local animal care this April

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A well-known gathering place in southeast Fort Collins is turning everyday visits into an opportunity to give back this month, as Jessup Farm Artisan Village launches a community-wide donation drive benefiting Animal Friends Alliance.

Community Message

Beginning April 13 and running through the end of the month, the “Kindness Matters” initiative invites residents across Northern Colorado to drop off essential supplies for animals in need while visiting the village’s shops, restaurants, and services.

The effort supports Animal Friends Alliance, a regional nonprofit providing shelter, adoption services, and veterinary care for thousands of animals each year. Donations collected at participating Jessup Farm businesses will directly support daily operations and animal care needs.

Requested items include cleaning supplies such as bleach, laundry pods, paper towels, and hand sanitizer, as well as pet essentials like dog leashes, harnesses, toys, cat food, wet dog food, and soft treats. Other helpful items include potty pads, canned chicken, brown paper bags, lint rollers, and flashlights.

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The initiative blends community connection with local impact, encouraging visitors to shop, dine, and gather while contributing to a cause that supports animal welfare across the region. Jessup Farm merchants—including local favorites in dining, wellness, retail, and services—are participating in the collection effort.

Organizers say the April campaign is part of a broader commitment to community support, with additional nonprofit partnerships planned later this year.

For more information, visit Jessup Farm Artisan Village online.

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Attribution: Press release provided by Jessup Farm Artisan Village.