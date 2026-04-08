Two Wildfires Contained Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fires near Carter Lake and Boulder trigger evacuations before quick response

NORTHERN COLORADO — Two wildfires sparked Wednesday in Larimer and Boulder counties, prompting evacuations and emergency alerts before crews quickly contained both incidents.

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The more active incident, the Cougar Run Fire near Carter Lake west of Berthoud, led to mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders early in the morning. Residents along County Road 31 and surrounding areas, including Blue Mountain and Spring Valley, were told to leave immediately as the fire developed.

Fire crews rapidly established containment lines and hoses around the blaze, limiting it to an estimated 3.5 acres. By late morning, the fire had entered the mop-up stage, and all evacuation orders were lifted.

At the same time, the Goat Trail Fire ignited west of the City of Boulder near the 200 block of Hawthorne Avenue. An evacuation warning was issued just before 4 a.m., advising residents to prepare to leave if conditions worsened.

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The Boulder-area fire was initially reported at about one-third of an acre before growing to just under two acres. Crews quickly surrounded the fire with hose, reaching 75% containment before achieving full containment later in the day.

Planned air support was canceled due to the lack of need as ground crews secured the fire. Officials also confirmed that all evacuation warnings in the area have been lifted, with no active evacuation notices remaining.

Authorities continue to ask the public to avoid the area as crews complete mop-up operations, and trail closures remain in effect.

While both fires remained relatively small, the rapid escalation — including evacuations in both counties — highlights how quickly wildfire conditions are emerging across Northern Colorado.

Residents are encouraged to stay alert to emergency notifications and review evacuation plans as fire season takes hold.

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Attribution: Information provided by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, NOCO Alert, and Boulder Fire-Rescue.