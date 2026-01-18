Michael Morrow & The Culprits Album Release

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Expanded lineup, new light production, and opening multimedia tribute set

Michael Morrow & The Culprits headline a major release night in Loveland on Saturday as the Colorado blues rock band debuts its new album alongside an expanded lineup and brand-new light production. The performance will also be professionally recorded for future use, marking a milestone as the group kicks off its 2026 touring year, which includes a planned UK run this fall.

Fans can expect a mix of new material and familiar favorites such as “Rambler,” “Cherry Blossom,” and “Blue Skies,” delivered in the band’s biggest production to date at the historic Rialto Theater in Loveland.

Opening the night is Missing Blonde, a high-voltage multimedia tribute celebrating the iconic sounds and style of Missing Persons and Blondie. Fronted by vocalist Ryan Smiley, the act blends faithful renditions of hits like “Heart of Glass,” “One Way or Another,” “Walking in L.A.,” and “Destination Unknown” with synchronized video backdrops, vintage TV feeds, and retro-futuristic costumes—creating a neon-lit, MTV-era experience for modern audiences.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 17, in downtown Loveland. Tickets are available through the Rialto Theater, and early reservations are encouraged.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.