A Banner Year, Together

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Some mornings, I sit down with a cup of coffee, open the Daily Update, and pause for a second before the day gets going. It’s become a small ritual—one I know many of you share.

Looking back at 2025, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride.

This past year, North Forty News reached more people than ever before. More than 848,000 views across our website—our highest traffic year on record. We have never reached this many readers. Not once in our history.

That number matters, not because it’s big, but because it represents connection. It means people across Northern Colorado are showing up—reading, sharing, engaging, and starting their mornings informed.

The Daily Update has become part of that rhythm. Coffee on, light coming up over the Front Range, and local news that helps you understand what’s happening where you live. It’s calm, it’s useful, and it’s local by design.

What’s been especially meaningful is how much you’ve become part of the story itself. We hear from readers daily. You send notes, tips, feedback, and photos. Turn the page, and you’ll see another great image from Randy, who regularly shares moments from around our region. That kind of engagement reminds me that this isn’t just a publication—it’s a conversation.

If you have a photo to share, send it to [email protected]. If you have a few thoughts, I’d love to hear them too. Tell me how we’re doing. Tell me what you want to see more of. Most of all, tell me how we can better serve you and your community.

I’m also proud that we’ve been able to keep our E-Edition free and accessible. That matters. At the same time, reader support is what sustains independent local journalism. Supporting us through one of our subscriber programs—especially the Daily Update—helps ensure we can continue this work every morning, every week.

And if you believe in what we’re building, share it. Forward it to a neighbor. Encourage someone new to subscribe. Local journalism only works when it’s truly local—supported by the people it serves.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for starting your day with us. And thank you for helping make 2025 a banner year we built together.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Bookmark the link—the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

