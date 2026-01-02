Mike Lamitola Brings Soulful Songwriting to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Introspective folk-inspired music explores love, loss, and healing

Fort Collins music fans are invited to an intimate evening of heartfelt songwriting as Mike Lamitola takes the stage at Magic Rat Live Music on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Lamitola’s heartfelt songs are deeply inspired by the beauty of the Rocky Mountains and the big feelings that come with life’s ups and downs — love, loss, healing, and growth — blending introspection with a connection to nature that’s at once personal and universal. Originally from Connecticut, he moved west, which transformed his sound, infusing his music with raw emotion and thoughtful storytelling that resonates with listeners on a deeply human level.

He’s earned recognition on the regional folk scene, including being a 2024 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Showcase Artist, a Top 5 finalist at the ’23 Carbondale Mountain Fair Songwriting Competition, and winner of the 2021 Winter Park Eagle Wind Sound Songwriting Competition.

Expect an evening of soulful performance from festivals to intimate stages — from bars and breweries to yoga retreats and meditations — as Lamitola shares songs that resonate with resilience, reflection, and the shared journey of being human.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.